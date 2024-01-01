Melonatta Honeycomb 2 Gram

by White Label Extracts
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

Our proprietary honeycomb, a White Label Extracts exclusive! Honeycomb is a light, airy cannabis confection that’s loaded with flavor and as smooth as honey on the inhale. Honeycomb is our most stable extract, with a distinctive consistency that retains its shape even in warm temperatures. In addition to dabbing, it is excellent when crumbled into a joint or on top of a bowl, increasing the potency and flavor of your favorite flower.

About this strain

Melonatta is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Watermelon Zkittlez and Lemon Tree. Melonatta is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Melonatta effects include feeling creative, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Melonatta when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, headaches, and nausea. Bred by Grandiflora, Melonatta features flavors like tea, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Melonatta typically ranges from $35-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Melonatta, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 060 10154183DAE
