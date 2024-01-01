About this product
Zprite Live Resin Sugar Sauce 1 Gram
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Zprite is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from an unknown Zkittles cross. This strain produces energizing effects that will fill your mind with possibility while numbing pain at the same time. If you enjoy a creative and heady high, Zprite is the strain for you. Consumers say this strain can cause cottonmouth, so make sure you're properly hydrated while you partake. Zprite features strong citrus flavors with lemon and lime notes shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Zprite to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
