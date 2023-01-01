White Sheep Treats, LLC., established in 2019, has the purest organic, bioavailable broad and full spectrum CBD products. Our CBD brand undergoes a meticulous process to provide our consumers with the best quality on the market-that is how we earned our USDA Organic certification.



We are invested in teaching the community about CBD and delivering several ways of consumption and/or use including: edible treats, topical creams, and clean, smokable hemp. Today, we ship nationally from our home base in Houston, TX.



We enjoy a growing clientele, and would love to include you! Our "sheep family" include professionals, veterans, and others with diverse backgrounds and identities.

Show more