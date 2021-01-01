Wholest
About this product
Wholest adjustable battery kits feature:
3 adjustable heat settings: 3.7v (Green), 3.9v (Blue), and 4.1v (Red)
5 click lock and unlock to keep from turning on in pocket
2 click 10 second preheat function
380mah powerhouse that’s charge will last the life of our 500mg cartridges
Standard 510 thread
USB charger
Stylish carrying case
