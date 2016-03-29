About this product

We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.



Dog Walker OG is a balanced hybrid of Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. A universally great choice for most occasions as its effects are not intensely sedative or cerebral. Chemdawg’s widely loved pungent skunk profile shines through across earthy piney back notes in this strain. Dog Walker OG is a wonderful choice for those suffering from: depression, stress, pain, fatigue, and lack of appetite.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

High quality glass jars

Non-reactive spill-proof lid

Versatile use case

Strain Specific Experience

Cannabis Terpenes

1000MG

85+% total cannabinoids