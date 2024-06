Flavor & Aroma: Bubble Gum / Fruity



Effects Profile: Relaxing and Calming



Strain: Hybrid



Primary Terpenes: Limonene,



Description: Take a trip down memory lane with our bubble gum flavor vape cart. Enjoy the nostalgic taste of classic bubble gum with a twist of cannabis-infused goodness. Let the sweet and playful notes of bubble gum dance on your taste buds, creating a fun and enjoyable vaping experience. Perfect for those seeking a whimsical and flavorful way to elevate their THC consumption.

