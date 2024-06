Flavor & Aroma: Sweet Cream / Wild Berry



Effects Profile: Uplifting



Strain: Hybrid



Primary Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene



Description: Experience the smooth, sweet, and creamy essence of Gelato in a convenient disposable vape. This hybrid strain delivers a balanced blend of relaxation and euphoria, perfect for unwinding while staying productive. Enjoy the rich flavors of berry and citrus with every puff, making Gelato Cannabis Vape a delectable choice for any time of day.

