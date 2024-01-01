Flavor & Aroma: Fruit / Sweet Grape



Effects Profile: Relaxing and Calming



Strain: Hybrid



Primary Terpenes: Limonene



Description: Embark on a journey of grape-infused bliss with our grape flavor THC vape cart. Immerse yourself in the succulent and vibrant essence of freshly picked grapes, delivering a burst of sweet and juicy flavor with every inhale. Let the refreshing and fruity notes of grape tantalize your taste buds, offering a delightful and uplifting vaping experience. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful and aromatic way to elevate their THC enjoyment.



Show more