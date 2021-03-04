About this product

The Luna CBD Disposable Vape Pen uses 500mg of CBD per vape and comes in many unique flavors, including Rainbow Drops and Pineapple Express.



A Wild Hemp disposable CBD Vape Pen designed by Smok, is both durable, stylish, and tastes delicious. Every flavour comes with an individualised colouring but you are guaranteed satisfaction whichever you choose.



Available flavors:



Grape Ape - Strong notes of grape with an earthy base

OGK - Sweet and sour citrus earthiness with hints of pine

Pineapple Express - Sweet tropical blend with cedar and pineapple tones

Blue Dream - Sweet berry-like flavor with blueberry overtones

Rainbow Drops - Sweet with berry and grape



Smok is the world's leading vaporizer brand and continues to innovate within the e-cigarette world. Since 2010, they have dedicated themselves to innovating new and exciting vaping experiences for their customers. Today, Smok products are enjoyed by over 80 million satisfied customers worldwide.



Vaping CBD has become hugely popular in recent years. This is partly due to the fact that Vaping CBD is the quickest way to experience the effects of CBD. The CBD is absorbed into your bloodstream much more quickly when vaping compared to other methods (i.e. Using CBD Oil orally). Vaping CBD is also the most bioavailable method to consuming CBD this means that a higher percentage of the actual CBD will be consumed by your body in comparison to other methods of taking CBD.