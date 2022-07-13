About this product
SUGGESTED USE FOR HUMANS:
Take one full dropper (1ml) one to two times daily.
SUGGESTED DOSAGE FOR PETS:
2MG = 1 drop:
CBD Per ml = 40 mg (1 full dropper)
Up to 15 lbs: 1 drop
16-30 lbs: 2 – 3 drops
31-60 lbs: 3 – 6 drops
SAVING OUR MIGHTY WINGED FRIENDS WITH EVERY BITE
A % of net profits go to support and fuel pollinators conservation efforts worldwide.
Contains 1200mg Full Spectrum CBD per bottle, 40mg of CBD per dropper (25 drops per dropper).
✔ VEGAN
✔ NO GLUTEN
✔ NO GMO
✔ NO HIGH!
✔ DOCTOR FORMULATED
✔ HIGH GRADE CBD
✔ CO2 EXTRACTION
✔ CERTIFIED KOSHER
✔ THIRD PARTY LAB TESTED
✔ USA GROWN HEMP
✔ 100% BADASS
About this brand
There is a need for physical wellness as a human, but there is an even greater need for wellness to be spread to our Physical world. How do we do this? By challenging old ideas and expectations, by knowing that we have a responsibility to make positive impact and by simply giving a sh*t.
Savour this Life is our mantra. Wild & Rooted was created by a group of friends with years of professional experiences and decades of love and laughter. Each carved their unique swirls through life and in time ended up together with the same passion. That this world and this life is precious and worth protecting, healing, fighting for, changing and of course… Savouring.