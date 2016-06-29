Loading…
Logo for the brand Wildfire Shatter

Wildfire Shatter

Hercules Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Hercules effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!