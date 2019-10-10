High concentration of CBD formulated with therapeutic essential oils such as arnica and wintergreen. Use this powerful stick to help combat acute and stubborn aches and discomfort.* Use for a cooling therapeutic experience on your skin.



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits:

• 500mg of Broad spectrum CBD

• Joint and muscle discomfort relief

• Multi-Purpose

• All-natural

• CO2 extracted CBD



Ingredients: Coconut oil, Hemp oil, Shea butter, Cocoa Butter, Beeswax, Ecosoya, Vitamin E, Arnica, Broad Spectrum CBD oil, Wintergreen and other essential oils.



Suggested Usage: Apply after a hot bath or shower for better absorption.



Rub on to the affected area. repeat 3 to 4 times a day



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.