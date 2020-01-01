 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Inspire holistic wellness through plant-based remedies

Our latest Vaporizer 2 your choice of either an Aches or Immunity cartridge
Tinctures are our strongest CBD remedies
Our Soaps are made with full-spectrum CBD extracts and coconut oil
CBD+ Capsules are made with the highest quality Full-Spectrum CBD and hemp seed oil
CBD+ Topicals for quick relief from muscle, joint and back pain

About Wildflower

WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.

Available in

United States, Washington, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia