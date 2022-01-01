About this product
1000mg of CBD
30ml
Highly concentrated with full-spectrum CBD, our Relief tinctures are best suited for those in need of quick and effective relief. The orange-mint flavor masks the strong smell and taste of CBD, making it easy to keep under your tongue longer for maximum absorption.
This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.
Benefits + Features
• 33mg of CBD per dropper
• High CBD content
• Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants
• All natural plant-based formula
• Alcohol-Free
• Pesticide-free, fertilizer-free, and Non-GMO
• All natural, Orange-Mint flavor makes it easy to take
• Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect
• Anti-inflammatory
• Promotes overall health
• Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health.
• Joint and muscle pain relief
• Anxiety relief
• Increases focus and clarity
• Helps build immunity
Ingredients: Coconut oil, Full-Spectrum CBD, Natural flavors, Milk thistle extract
Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers per day, adjust as desired. Squeeze and hold rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (oil should fill half of dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.
