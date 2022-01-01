Made using the highest quality whole-plant hemp extracts and organic coconut oil. This gentle yet powerful face and body cleanser lathers into a rich and soothing foam, improving overall skin health without dryness.*



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits:

• Clears skin

• Use as a makeup remover

• Treats skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and sunburn



Ingredients: Coconut oil, lye, water, vanilla essential oil, and broad spectrum CBD.



Suggested Usage: Use as everyday soap as well as for removing make-up and as shampoo.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.