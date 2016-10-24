GENETICS: Original Glue x Starfighter f2 from 7 Points



THC: 68.86%

CBD: <LOQ

TERPENES: 2.46%

TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, alpha Bisabolol



Willamette Valley Alchemy specializes in hydrocarbon-based cannabis extractions using custom solvent blends creating truly unique extracts. Extracts are potent, ranging from 65-95% cannabinoids and are best vaporized. Our highly-skilled, botanical extraction team focuses on terpene preservation, stability, and cleanliness making our extracts the choice option for any craft-cannabis connoisseur. From Live-Resin to Shatter, our extracts are made with the highest-grade cannabis sourced locally and grown in and around the world renowned Willamette Valley. Our laboratory is fitted with domestically made, top-of-the-line equipment ensuring the product’s highest quality from start to finish. Treat yourself and look for Willamette Valley Alchemy extracts in a dispensary near you!