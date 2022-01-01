About this product
Live Badder is a dabbable “Live Resin” product that is the perfect balance of terpenes and cannabinoids. WVA Live Badder is a homogeneous extract that gets its name from its cake-batter like consistency – it has a smooth texture, making it easy to dab. Our Live Badder is a step above our cured badder, that has a high-terpene content, typical of live material. It is always packaged in childproof glass jars. This new development in the WVA lab that is sure to please even the pickiest dabbers.
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
