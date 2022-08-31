GENETICS: Gelato #1 x Legend Orange Apricot #23 from by Compound Genetics



THC: 79.24%

CBD: 0.15%

TERPENES: 4.74%

TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool



• CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge)

• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon

• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)

• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip



This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.