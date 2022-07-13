About this product
THC: 74.99%
CBD: 0.18%
TERPENES: 3.07%
TOP 3 TERPENES: alpha Pinene, beta Myrcene, beta Caryophyllene
Shatter is a general term used to describe extracts made with cured, dry cannabis material. The extract has a clear, glass-like consistency making it easy to handle. The stability of shatter is beneficial because it leads to an increase in shelf-life and locks in terpenes. This is a popular option for the general consumer who may not have a vaporizer and just wants something to blend with their flowers. Shatter is best stored in parchment paper in a cool dark place.
About this brand
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract