About this product
Live Sauce is another dab-able “Live Resin” that is made from whole plant fresh frozen material (WPFF). Due to It’s high terpene content, this extract has a wet, saucy consistency, and is always packaged into childproof glass jars. Live Sauce differs from Royal Jelly in the fact that it tends to have a more homogeneous consistency throughout the jar. It contains many small THC-A crystals mixed thoroughly into a delicious sauce of terpenes and cannabinoids.
About this strain
Star Killer, also known as "Star Killer OG," and "Starkiller," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. Star Killer is 70% indica, and is made by crossing Mazar x Blueberry OG with Rare Dankness. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Star Killer produces medium to high yields and can be grown both indoors and outdoors, with an average flowering time of 65 days.
Star Killer effects
Reported by real people like you
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service.
Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil
Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil
High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract
