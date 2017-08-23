Willamette Valley Alchemy
Triangle Kush Mints Shatter 1g
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
WVA “Shatter” is consistently stable and true to the name. The product has a brittle glass-like appearance and texture, that will easily break when touched with a dabbing tool at room temperature. WVA’s shatter is made from well-cured cannabis flower or sugar leaf trim. To achieve a true, stable shatter the material must be well dried and stored properly. WVA sources shatter material from high quality farms that we have worked with for years to dial in the proper consistency and stability that our consumers expect and is typically packaged in FEP or PTFE paper squares for easy dabbing.
Triangle Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
