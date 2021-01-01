About this product

The Willie’s Reserve Harvest Flower product line is a nod from Willie to the daily toker. Our strain selection is a collaborative of Colorado cannabis classics that come to us as today’s hits, yesterday’s favorites and have proven to be loved by all audiences. The pop-out 5 packs, make this product line fun to stash and even more fun to share. Thoughtfully packaged to minimize our eco impact, Willie's Reserve wants to remind you - don’t forget to recycle.