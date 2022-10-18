-THC distillate with no Vitamin E, MCT, PG, S/S, VG or PG cutting agents

-Infused with botanically-derived terpenes & natural flavors

-High potency; Broad terpene fingerprint

-THC with a hint of CBD

-Performs best at 2.75-3 amps

-Available in 1g cartridges



Just like you, when we clock out after a long day, nothing beats

putting on some music and lighting one up a chillaxing. Chasing that feeling that

drew us to weed to begin with. The laughter with good friends, the

hazy buzz, the reminder that life’s too short to take it too seriously.