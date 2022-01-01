As a dynamic and free-flowing force, wind is the ultimate form of artistry and freedom. Wind Vapes seek to

inspire your own freedom of self-expression and help you connect with yourself and the world around you.

That’s why our vapes start with a base of ultra-clean Cannabis oil that is triple-filtered and complies with

our Zero Pesticide Policy. We then infuse it with a perfect blend of all-natural terpenes. Each of our vapes is

consciously crafted, because we understand the importance of each ingredient and how it affects your body

and your palette. Experience the artistry of life with Wind.