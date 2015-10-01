Wind Vapes
Wind Vape GSC 1000mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
As a dynamic and free-flowing force, wind is the ultimate explorer. Wind Vapes seek to inspire your own adventure with integrity and purity. That’s why our conscientious team infuses ultra-clean Cannabis oil that is triple-filtered and complies with our Zero Pesticide Policy. We respect your body and the earth, and develop products that are in harmony with both. Enjoy the pure experience of Wind Vapes.
GSC effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
