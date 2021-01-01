About this product

Show your love for the high life with our handcrafted adjustable bangle with our signature 13mm charm which features our iconic cannabis marijuana leaf in bright white styled with bold simplicity and flanked with a bright shade of MJ Mandarin Orange.

A great stand-alone piece, or as a bangle stack. The Cannabis Icon-O-Pop Collection by Winky&Dutch™ is designed to both blend in and and stand out. Features: 64MM Adjustable Band Bangle Bracelet with 13MM fixed Charm, One Size Fits Everyone, SilverTone Plating Finish, Made in the USA, Made in New York, No questions asked, replacement if damaged.