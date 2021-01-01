About this product

BALANCE & RECOVERY



Keep the focus high and the stress low with high-power ingredients like Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, and L-Theanine. With an energizing lemon flavor and just the right amount of CBD, Born to Run helps you find your groove and stay on track. Try grabbing one after your workout to help promote recovery!



Lemon & Rosemary



- 25 calories per can (12 oz)

- 20 mg CBD

- Vitamin B5

- Vitamin B6

- Rhodiola Rosea

- L-Theanine



