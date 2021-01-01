Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand W*nder

W*nder

Born to Run

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

BALANCE & RECOVERY

Keep the focus high and the stress low with high-power ingredients like Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, and L-Theanine. With an energizing lemon flavor and just the right amount of CBD, Born to Run helps you find your groove and stay on track. Try grabbing one after your workout to help promote recovery!

Lemon & Rosemary

- 25 calories per can (12 oz)
- 20 mg CBD
- Vitamin B5
- Vitamin B6
- Rhodiola Rosea
- L-Theanine

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!