W*nder
UNWIND & RELAX
Overworked, stressed, anxious? We’ve all been there. But not anymore. A deliciously-rich berry flavor plus the calming, but non-drowsy dose of CBD in Night Moves keeps you cool, calm and collected. A few sips of this soothing beverage can help you get a good night's sleep and wake up refreshed.
Blackberry, Blueberry & Basil
- 25 calories per can (12 oz)
- 20 mg CBD
- Chamomile
- Ashwagandha
