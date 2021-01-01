Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand W*nder

W*nder

Night Moves

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

UNWIND & RELAX

Overworked, stressed, anxious? We’ve all been there. But not anymore. A deliciously-rich berry flavor plus the calming, but non-drowsy dose of CBD in Night Moves keeps you cool, calm and collected. A few sips of this soothing beverage can help you get a good night's sleep and wake up refreshed.

Blackberry, Blueberry & Basil

- 25 calories per can (12 oz)
- 20 mg CBD
- Chamomile
- Ashwagandha
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!