Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. When rest and calm are what you need most, Wonder Sleep is like finally sleeping in your own bed after traveling. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience. Each Wonder Sleep Mini features 1mg of CBD, 2mg of THC and a tasty plum flavor. Individual results may vary.



- 1mg CBD + 2mg THC/mini

- 30 minis/package

- 30mg CBD + 60mg THC/package (90mg total)