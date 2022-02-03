Like putting on headphones and crushing that pesky to-do list, Wonder Focus is for when the wonder of accomplishment is all you really want. All of our formulas feature a distinct combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and botanicals to deliver consistent effects. Each Wonder Focus Gummy features 5mg CBG, 5mg of THC enhanced with ginger and paired with an incredible prickly pear flavor. With Wonder we help you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses.