Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. For those wonderful occasions of happiness and joy, Wonder Laugh is like cracking up about an inside joke with your friends. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience.



Each Wonder Laugh Mini features 2.5mg of THC and a zesty tangerine flavor. Individual results may vary.



'• 2.5mg THC per mini

• 40 minis per package

• 100mg THC per package