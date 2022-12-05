About this product
Wonder helps you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses. For those wonderful occasions of happiness and joy, Wonder Laugh is like cracking up about an inside joke with your friends. Every Wonder product contains a unique formula of cannabinoids and terpenes that offer a distinct experience.
Each Wonder Laugh Mini features 2.5mg of THC and a zesty tangerine flavor. Individual results may vary.
'• 2.5mg THC per mini
• 40 minis per package
• 100mg THC per package
Each Wonder Laugh Mini features 2.5mg of THC and a zesty tangerine flavor. Individual results may vary.
'• 2.5mg THC per mini
• 40 minis per package
• 100mg THC per package
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
*Wonder Wellness Co.
At Wonder Wellness Co., we want to make the world of cannabis simple to understand and easy to experience for everyone. Try our Gummies or Minis, each with three distinctly-flavored experience options. Visit a dispensary near you to find low-dose, approachable cannabis that is innovative yet intuitive, fun to explore, and conducive to living well.