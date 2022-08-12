Like sipping tea while unwinding on your couch, Wonder Relax is for when the wonder of serenity is all you really want. All of our formulas feature a distinct combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, and botanicals to deliver consistent effects. Each Wonder Relax Gummy features 10mg CBD, 5mg of THC enhanced with Lemon Balm and paired with a delicious blueberry flavor. With Wonder we help you explore cannabis with the confidence of convenient, controlled doses.