Wonderbrett is a legendary West Coast cannabis lifestyle brand founded in 1997 by elite California legacy cultivators Brett Feldman and Cameron Damwijk. The company’s cannabis genetics library is among the most sought after in the world. Built upon decades of cultivation experience and devotion to growing the rarest genetics, Wonderbrett’s global acclaim and cultural relevance is intrinsic to music, art and style through its history cementing the famous OG Kush strain in hit songs during the late '90s. The founders and its team have a deep history of fostering the symbiotic relationship between cannabis as plant medicine, with creatives such as artists, designers and musicians.



Wonderbrett also built one of the largest cultivation facilities in North America. Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., the operation features custom-designed irrigation systems that integrate advanced technology with time-honored, traditional cultivation techniques. This ensures craft-style, premium products at scale and the continuous development of elite genetics from Californian legacy cultivators.



In 2021, Wonderbrett will unveil its North American dispensary flagship on North La Brea Avenue in the iconic Fairfax District of Los Angeles. The store is a result of Wonderbrett founders receiving a social equity retail license in 2018 from L.A. County’s cannabis commission. There is no doubt that Feldman, Damwijk and the Wonderbrett organization is emblematic of what the cannabis industry needs more of, as the company raises the bar for plant medicine with its world-class marijuana strains, impactful campaigns, authentic collaborations, and representation of California’s legacy history.

