Pineapple OG, also known as "Pineapple OG Kush" and "OG Pineapple," is a 70% sativa hybrid marijuana strain and is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid. Pineapple OG has limited availability and probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.
Wonderbrett also built one of the largest cultivation facilities in North America. Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., the operation features custom-designed irrigation systems that integrate advanced technology with time-honored, traditional cultivation techniques. This ensures craft-style, premium products at scale and the continuous development of elite genetics from Californian legacy cultivators.
In 2021, Wonderbrett will unveil its North American dispensary flagship on North La Brea Avenue in the iconic Fairfax District of Los Angeles. The store is a result of Wonderbrett founders receiving a social equity retail license in 2018 from L.A. County’s cannabis commission. There is no doubt that Feldman, Damwijk and the Wonderbrett organization is emblematic of what the cannabis industry needs more of, as the company raises the bar for plant medicine with its world-class marijuana strains, impactful campaigns, authentic collaborations, and representation of California’s legacy history.