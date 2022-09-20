About this product
Product Description
This super concentrated 1350 mg CBD formula is great for active people of all ages. Rich in terpinolene and limonene (lemon), you’ll be sharply focused yet stay calm...which is what we all want, isn’t it?
This super concentrated 1350 mg CBD formula is great for active people of all ages. Rich in terpinolene and limonene (lemon), you’ll be sharply focused yet stay calm...which is what we all want, isn’t it?
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wonderfeel
Founded in San Francisco, our team of pioneering doctors, researchers, formulators and educators set out to create next-generation wellness products. Everything we make comes from conscientiously grown ingredients that are tested for purity and consistency. We are firmly committed to transparency, providing third party lab results for every CBD product we develop.