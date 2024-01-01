About this product
Enjoy the tropical taste of our D9 Pineapple THC Gummies, each containing 5mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. With 10 gummies per pack, these are perfect for precise dosing. Made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, our gummies ensure you get the quality you deserve.
Key Ingredients:
Organic Tapioca Syrup
Water
Organic Sugar
Pectin
Sunflower Lecithin
Natural Flavor
Natural Color
Citric Acid
Organic MCT Coconut Oil
THC from Hemp Extract (aerial parts)
*Contains Coconut
Recommended Use:
Take one gummy per day before a meal. Consult with a physician for optimal use.
THC Gummy Benefits:
The Delta-9 THC in Workman’s Relief gummies is hemp-derived and identical to the Delta-9 THC found in marijuana. These gummies support higher quality of sleep, elation, a positive state of mind, and increased physical well-being. Workman’s Relief THC Gummies allow precise dosing to meet your individual needs.
Why Choose Workman's Relief?
Workman’s Relief is known for high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our broad spectrum hemp extract is derived from organic hemp, designed to support hardworking individuals who don’t have the luxury of an "off day." Workman’s Relief helps keep you fit and ready for any challenge with the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp.
Product Details:
SKU: WR-GUM-048
Category: Gummies
Tags: gummy, thc-gummy
Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA
Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief. COA and Lab Reports available.
About this brand
Workman’s Relief
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.
