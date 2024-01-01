Enjoy the delightful taste of our D9 Strawberry Cream THC Gummies, featuring 10 gummies per pack with 5mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per gummy. Made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, these gummies offer a convenient and precise way to dose your THC intake.



Key Ingredients:

Organic Tapioca Syrup

Water

Organic Sugar

Pectin

Sunflower Lecithin

Natural Flavor

Natural Color

Citric Acid

Organic MCT Coconut Oil

THC from Hemp Extract (aerial parts)

Contains Coconut



How to Use:

Take one gummy per day before a meal. Consult with a physician for optimal use.



Why Choose Workman's Relief?

Workman’s Relief is renowned for its high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our THC gummies are designed to support the hardworking individuals who don’t have the luxury of an "off day." Using the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp, our products help you stay fit and ready for any challenge.



Product Details:

SKU: WR-GUM-098

Category: Gummies

Tags: gummy, thc-gummy



Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA.



THC Gummy Benefits:

The Delta-9 THC in Workman’s Relief gummies is hemp-derived and identical to the Delta-9 THC found in marijuana. These gummies offer benefits such as improved sleep quality, elation, a positive state of mind, and enhanced physical well-being. Workman’s Relief THC Gummies allow you to precisely dose according to your individual needs.



COA and Lab Reports Available



Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief.

