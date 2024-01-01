D9 5mg Strawberry Cream THC Gummies - 10ct - 50MG By Workmans Relief
THC —CBD —
About this product
Enjoy the delightful taste of our D9 Strawberry Cream THC Gummies, featuring 10 gummies per pack with 5mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per gummy. Made from USDA Organic Wisconsin-grown hemp, these gummies offer a convenient and precise way to dose your THC intake.
Key Ingredients:
Organic Tapioca Syrup
Water
Organic Sugar
Pectin
Sunflower Lecithin
Natural Flavor
Natural Color
Citric Acid
Organic MCT Coconut Oil
THC from Hemp Extract (aerial parts)
Contains Coconut
How to Use:
Take one gummy per day before a meal. Consult with a physician for optimal use.
Why Choose Workman's Relief?
Workman’s Relief is renowned for its high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our THC gummies are designed to support the hardworking individuals who don’t have the luxury of an "off day." Using the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp, our products help you stay fit and ready for any challenge.
Product Details:
SKU: WR-GUM-098
Category: Gummies
Tags: gummy, thc-gummy
Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA.
THC Gummy Benefits:
The Delta-9 THC in Workman’s Relief gummies is hemp-derived and identical to the Delta-9 THC found in marijuana. These gummies offer benefits such as improved sleep quality, elation, a positive state of mind, and enhanced physical well-being. Workman’s Relief THC Gummies allow you to precisely dose according to your individual needs.
COA and Lab Reports Available
Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief.
Key Ingredients:
Organic Tapioca Syrup
Water
Organic Sugar
Pectin
Sunflower Lecithin
Natural Flavor
Natural Color
Citric Acid
Organic MCT Coconut Oil
THC from Hemp Extract (aerial parts)
Contains Coconut
How to Use:
Take one gummy per day before a meal. Consult with a physician for optimal use.
Why Choose Workman's Relief?
Workman’s Relief is renowned for its high-quality, tested, and trusted products. Our THC gummies are designed to support the hardworking individuals who don’t have the luxury of an "off day." Using the natural qualities of super-botanical hemp, our products help you stay fit and ready for any challenge.
Product Details:
SKU: WR-GUM-098
Category: Gummies
Tags: gummy, thc-gummy
Not available for purchase in ID, SD, MS, Washington D.C., or outside the USA.
THC Gummy Benefits:
The Delta-9 THC in Workman’s Relief gummies is hemp-derived and identical to the Delta-9 THC found in marijuana. These gummies offer benefits such as improved sleep quality, elation, a positive state of mind, and enhanced physical well-being. Workman’s Relief THC Gummies allow you to precisely dose according to your individual needs.
COA and Lab Reports Available
Experience the trusted quality and natural benefits of Workman's Relief.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Workman’s Relief
At Workman’s Relief, we believe that work is fundamental, grounding, and a major source of the good in the world. Work is vital for discovering meaning, achieving fulfillment, and fostering personal growth. Our premium, organic CBD products are designed to support hardworking individuals in every aspect of life—whether on the job, in the backyard, at the gym, or within the community. Proudly sourced and processed in Wisconsin, our USDA-certified organic hemp products ensure the highest standards of potency, purity, and safety. Join the community of hardworking individuals who trust Workman's Relief for their wellness needs and experience the difference of high-quality, organic CBD.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.
Workman's Relief – Organic CBD for the Everyday Hero.
Notice a problem?Report this item