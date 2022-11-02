FEATURES:

Universal 510 Thread

Compatible With Liquid And Solid Oils

LED Display With Battery life

Incremental Temperature adjusting (C/F)



SPECIFICATIONS:

Battery 800 mAh

Dimension: 60*46*13.8mm

Voltage: 2.3V-5.2V

Material Aluminum Aloe

Threading: 510

temperature Control: 20W



WHAT’S IN THE BOX:

1x GT800 Vape Battery

2x Magnetic connectors

1x Micro USB Cable

1x Manual

1x 1ml cartridge



World’s Pipe continues the tradition of bringing the hottest devices to the market and the newest addition is the GT800 box mod for 510 oil vape pens. This stylish, and portable oil vaporizer is equipped with OLED display that allows you to see the current battery life and adjust the temperature in 0.5 increments using C/F. This 510 box mod is super durable it is made from Aluminum Aloe and Stainless steel mix assuring long life and beautiful elegant satin finish to add an extra touch.



After unboxing your 510 box mod, it is recommended to charge the battery to full capacity, you will see the full battery sign on display. To turn the battery on click the large button 5 times and the device will be activated. Use the magnetic connector and screw it on the bottom of your cartridge and drop the cartridge into the chamber. Make sure it is well fitted if the cartridge is not properly fitted you will see a sign on display asking t check the atomizer. After the cartridge is in place toggle between two small buttons to adjust the temperature. The last step is the vaporizer activation part for that simply press and hold the button and inhale. The 510 box mod vaporizer battery has 10 seconds auto-shutoff mechanism to avoid the overheating.