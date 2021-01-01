About this product

Based in Corvallis Oregon we started operation in early February of 2017 and have been growing swiftly servicing the mid Willamette Valley and surrounding areas. Our mission is to bring harvest solutions to medical and recreational cannabis producers at a cost efficient rate as to keep up with the fast pace of the cannabis community. We work with a small crew and top of the line harvest equipment that allows them to operate at a fraction of a cost compared to other harvest options available in Oregon today. We are equips to buck and trim wet or dry cannabis or hemp product. Give us a call or visit our website for more information.