The Wulf Micro is perfectly petite and deliberately designed to provide users with an incomparable vape. The contents of the kit include everything needed to give users a seamless session with their favorite essential oils. As a travel friendly device, it stands at two inches tall and one inch wide. To allow genuinely customized experiences, the voltage can be altered between 3.4V, 3.7V, and 4V. The functionality is intended to be user-friendly and as such provides a single button system. the micro comes in your choice of red, black, white and grey.