2 MG DELTA-9 THC | 2 MG DELTA-8 THC | 4 MG CBD

Made with Real Fruit Juice

25 Calories | 4g Sugar

8 fl oz (237 mL)



Calm, Blissful, Relaxed



WUNDER’s sparkling Blackberry Lemon is crafted with all-natural fruit juice, 2mg Delta-9 THC, 2mg Delta-8 THC and 4mg CBD, to create a bold and refreshing effervescent beverage. This unique combination of cannabinoids creates a gentle wave of relaxation and euphoria. With less than half the calories of beer or wine—and no hangover—WUNDER is a better alternative to alcohol. Serve chilled, straight from the can or over ice. Add sparkling water and garnish for an elevating spritz.



Onset & Serving

Onset in as little as 15 minutes. Start with 1 can per hour.



Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Allulose, Blackberry Juice Concentrate, Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Balsamic Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate



All Natural Flavor • Non-GMO • Gluten Free

