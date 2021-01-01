About this product
Our Huckleberry Hybrid gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with a balanced hybrid terpene profile that may assist in creating a sense of cheerfulness and overall well being. Ideal for your day-to-day adventures!
It’s a little like the perfect balance of wearing pajamas to work. Enjoy!
100mg THC per package, 10mg THC per gummy.
Contains: Coconut
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
