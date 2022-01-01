Wynk™ THC & Seltzer Lime Twist is smooth and subtle with a hint of zest and a splash of tang in a naturally-essenced zero calorie, zero sugar, microdosed seltzer.



Made with all natural flavors and 2.5mg of THC and 2.5mg of CBD per can, it keeps you in control so you can achieve the perfect dosage that’s right for you.



Wynk is made with a tasteless nanoemulsion that makes for a fast-acting effect. Feel the microdose of relaxation in about 10-15 minutes. Enjoy the benefits of THC and CBD with these gluten free and vegan beverages!



No alcohol means no hangxiety and no head-pounding mornings. Just sip, chill and enjoy the buzz without the next-day sting.



WYNK is available in additional delicious infused drinks made with all-natural flavors.



Ingredients: carbonated water, natural flavor, citric acid, cannabis extract.

