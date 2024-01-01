Gary Payton Shatter (1g)

by WZRD Extracts
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Hybrid
Calm · Relaxed · Happy · Uplifted · Sleepy
Unlock the magic with WZRD Extract Cannabis Shatter. Our shatter is crafted to deliver a potent and pure experience. With its glass-like consistency and enchanting golden hue, this shatter breaks cleanly and melts smoothly, releasing a spellbinding aroma and powerful effects. Perfect for seasoned adventurers and new explorers alike, offering an otherworldly journey into the realm of high potency and flavor. Embrace the magic and elevate your experience with WZR

About this strain

A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.

About this brand

WZRD Extracts
Step into the mystical realm of WZRD Extracts, where cannabis is transformed into pure magic. From our captivating shatter to our spellbinding badder and crumble, each product is crafted with the precision of a seasoned wizard. Explore the potency of our extracts and embark on an enchanting journey with WZRD.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000114ESQS66067289
