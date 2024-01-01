Kush Mints Shatter (1g)

by WZRD Extracts
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Indica
Calm · Relaxed · Happy · Uplifted · Sleepy
Unlock the magic with WZRD Extract Cannabis Shatter. Our shatter is crafted to deliver a potent and pure experience. With its glass-like consistency and enchanting golden hue, this shatter breaks cleanly and melts smoothly, releasing a spellbinding aroma and powerful effects. Perfect for seasoned adventurers and new explorers alike, offering an otherworldly journey into the realm of high potency and flavor. Embrace the magic and elevate your experience with WZRD Extracts

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand WZRD Extracts
WZRD Extracts
Step into the mystical realm of WZRD Extracts, where cannabis is transformed into pure magic. From our captivating shatter to our spellbinding badder and crumble, each product is crafted with the precision of a seasoned wizard. Explore the potency of our extracts and embark on an enchanting journey with WZRD.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000114ESQS66067289
