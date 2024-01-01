Secret Triangle Shatter (1g)

by WZRD Extracts
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Indica
Calm · Relaxed · Happy · Uplifted · Sleepy
Unlock the magic with WZRD Extract Cannabis Shatter. Our shatter is crafted to deliver a potent and pure experience. With its glass-like consistency and enchanting golden hue, this shatter breaks cleanly and melts smoothly, releasing a spellbinding aroma and powerful effects. Perfect for seasoned adventurers and new explorers alike, offering an otherworldly journey into the realm of high potency and flavor. Embrace the magic and elevate your experience with WZRD Extracts

About this strain

Secret Triangle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Legend OG and Triangle Kush. Secret Triangle is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Secret Triangle effects include relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Secret Triangle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Grow Sciences, Secret Triangle features flavors like gassy, lemony, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Secret Triangle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Secret Triangle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand WZRD Extracts
WZRD Extracts
Step into the mystical realm of WZRD Extracts, where cannabis is transformed into pure magic. From our captivating shatter to our spellbinding badder and crumble, each product is crafted with the precision of a seasoned wizard. Explore the potency of our extracts and embark on an enchanting journey with WZRD.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000114ESQS66067289
