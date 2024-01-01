Logo for the brand Xtracted Labs

Refine Seattle
Product image for Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Cake Distillate 1g
Solvent
Wedding Cake Distillate 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for GG#4 Live Resin by Xtracted
Resin
GG#4 Live Resin by Xtracted
by Xtracted Labs
THC 79.2%
Product image for Mango Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Mango Cartridge 0.5g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 76.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Ghost Train Haze Wax 1g
Wax
Ghost Train Haze Wax 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 78%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Raspberry Disposable Vape 0.3g
Vape pens
Blue Raspberry Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Xtracted Labs
Product image for Tangie Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
Vape pens
Tangie Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for The Sauce Live Resin 1g
Resin
The Sauce Live Resin 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 69.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mojito Live Resin 1g
Resin
Mojito Live Resin 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Original Glue Distillate 1g
Solvent
Original Glue Distillate 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 87.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Banana Premium Cartridge 0.5mg
Cartridges
Strawberry Banana Premium Cartridge 0.5mg
by Xtracted Labs
THC 58.98%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Candy Apple Infused Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Candy Apple Infused Pre-roll 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tahiti Lime Live Resin 1g
Resin
Tahiti Lime Live Resin 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Death Star Disposable Vape 0.3g
Vape pens
Death Star Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Xtracted Labs
Product image for Strawnana Disposable Pen 0.5g
Cartridges
Strawnana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Do-Si-Dos Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Do-Si-Dos Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
Product image for Gelato Refine Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Gelato Refine Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Product image for Doc's Alien OG Live Resin
Resin
Doc's Alien OG Live Resin
by Xtracted Labs
THC 80.1%
Product image for Malawi Lightning Wax
Wax
Malawi Lightning Wax
by Xtracted Labs
THC 68.9%
Product image for Purple Panty Dropper Live Resin 1g
Resin
Purple Panty Dropper Live Resin 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 66.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Northern Lights Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Northern Lights Cartridge 0.5g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 79%
CBD 0%
Product image for Day Tripper Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Day Tripper Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Cough Loud Resin Cartridge 1g
Resin
Strawberry Cough Loud Resin Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 74.5%
CBD 0%