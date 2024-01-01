We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Xtracted Labs
Refine Seattle
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Vaping
Xtracted Labs products
85 products
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Wedding Cake Distillate 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
GG#4 Live Resin by Xtracted
by Xtracted Labs
THC 79.2%
Cartridges
Mango Cartridge 0.5g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 76.2%
CBD 0%
Wax
Ghost Train Haze Wax 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Cartridges
Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 78%
CBD 0%
Vape pens
Blue Raspberry Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Xtracted Labs
Vape pens
Tangie Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
The Sauce Live Resin 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 69.6%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mojito Live Resin 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Original Glue Distillate 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 87.4%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Strawberry Banana Premium Cartridge 0.5mg
by Xtracted Labs
THC 58.98%
CBD 0.4%
Pre-rolls
Candy Apple Infused Pre-roll 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Tahiti Lime Live Resin 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Vape pens
Death Star Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Xtracted Labs
Cartridges
Strawnana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Do-Si-Dos Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
Cartridges
Gelato Refine Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Resin
Doc's Alien OG Live Resin
by Xtracted Labs
THC 80.1%
Wax
Malawi Lightning Wax
by Xtracted Labs
THC 68.9%
Resin
Purple Panty Dropper Live Resin 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 66.2%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Northern Lights Cartridge 0.5g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 79%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Day Tripper Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Strawberry Cough Loud Resin Cartridge 1g
by Xtracted Labs
THC 74.5%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Xtracted Labs
Catalog