Xtracted Labs
Malawi Lightning Wax
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Malawi effects
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
48% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
