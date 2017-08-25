Loading…
Logo for the brand Xtracted Labs

Xtracted Labs

Malawi Lightning Wax

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

Malawi effects

Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
48% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!