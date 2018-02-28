Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Ruderalis x Cannatonic |ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain, Cannatonic. Patients report ACDC to be helpful with pain, stress, and depression, while maintaining a clear head.



Shatter is a solid substance, which resembles a honey-colored glass shard. When tapped with a dab tool, it breaks into pieces or “shatters,” making it easy to manipulate and is far less messy than other varieties of concentrates or extracts. X-trates Shatter is made with Ethanol extraction.