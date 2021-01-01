X-trates
Afghani Purps Kief Rosin 0.5g
About this product
Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams.
Strain Type: Pure Indica (100I) | Genetics: Afghani #1 x Afghani (Purple Pheno)
Afghani Purps is as close to a landrace indica as one can find. Patients report Afghani Purps' effects are that of a true indica, great for appetite stimulation, reducing pain from inflammation, and helping the user get to sleep. Great strain for the end of the day. Flavor is hashy like a true Afghan cultivar, with notes of earthy and floral fruit. Buds are green but have beautiful streaks of purple throughout, which is rare for Afghan cultivars.
