Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Mint Chocolate Chip & The Cube | Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from. This strain is known for being strong with a grape and woody flavor.



X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.